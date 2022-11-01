Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: The Garden of Eden

Not Available

"In the beginning, God created the Heaven and the Earth..." With those words, the biblical story of creation beginsGod creates all the living creatures on land and water, and then creates man in His own image. Now, with this beautiful animated film, your family can experience the true power of this extraordinary story. Adam is alone, but eventually God decides to give him a companion and creates Eve. For a time, it seems that they will live indefinitely in Paradise, until the story takes a tragic turn. Tempted by a serpent, Eve eats fruit from the Tree of Knowledge - the one food forbidden in all of Paradise - and convinces Adam to join her. When God discovers what has happened, He banishes Adam and Eve from the Garden, and they must struggle for survival. They experience much heartbreak, but never give up hope, and that is what this story is about. It reflects our own struggle to survive - and our hope that someday we will rejoin God in Paradise.