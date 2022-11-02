Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: The Last Supper, Crucifixion and Resurrection

Not Available

The story of Jesus' death and resurrection is one of the most dramatic tales in world literature, and for Christians, it is much more, a ringing affirmation of God's love for mankind. Now the story of His final days has been brought to life through this beautifully animated film. The story begins in darkness as the religious leaders in Jerusalem gather in a shadowy room, trying to decide what to do about a trouble-maker known as Jesus. Knowing that His days on earth are numbered, Jesus gathers His disciples together for The Last Supper, reassuring them that He will be with them in spirit. Jesus retires to a garden to pray, but is captured by soldiers before dawn, having been betrayed by Judas, one of His disciples. Within a short time He is crucified. On the third day after His crucifixion, He is resurrected, eventually fulfilling His destiny by ascending to Heaven.