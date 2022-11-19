Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: The Miracles of Jesus

Not Available

The Bible is filled with stories of God's miracles. But the miracles performed by Jesus have a special significance: they reveal His divinity and suggest that those who come to God through Christ will themselves be miraculously transformed. Now, with this beautifully animated film, you and your family can revel in the wonder of these miracles. The miracles of Jesus begin with the appearance of John the Baptist. "I will baptize you with water," he tells the people. "But the one who follows me is far greater...He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit!" John's words initially mystify the people to whom he speaks. But when Jesus begins to preach, they sit up and take notice. And when the young carpenter from Nazareth performs a string of miracles-the healing of the sick...the transformation of water into wine...and the multiplying of fishes, to name just a few-the true meaning of John's statement becomes clear.