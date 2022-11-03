Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: The Nativity

Not Available

It's been called the greatest story ever told, and with good reason. For all Christians, the story of Christmas, the story of Jesus' birth represents a new birth of hope for humanity, but it has also attracted millions of non-Christians because of its great beauty. Now, with this animated film, you can reintroduce your family to this classic Biblical tale. The Nativity is one of the twelve programs in the Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible series. This program features: All-new animation, an introduction by Charlton Heston, and "Simon & Gimmel -Your Faithful Guides," two animated characters who lead viewers through the story and make it accessible for all ages, especially ages 4 to 11.