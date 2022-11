Not Available

The Science Museum, housing 35,000 items, is the biggest invention time capsule in the world. These big inventions are: the TV, presented by Sir Trevor McDonald; penicillin, shown by Angela Rippon; the fridge, fronted by Giles Coren; the steam engine, with Len Goodman; concrete, presented by Nick Knowles; the mobile phone, covered by Angela Scanlon and the jet engine, shown by David Harewood.