The DVD of Greatest NBA Finals Moments includes a variety of bonus features. The NBA Top 50 ceremony from the 1997 All-Star Game is shown (7:30) as well as clips and interviews of the 50 greatest players (14:30). A three-minute music video shows NBA Finals highlights, and the 1999 and 2000 NBA Finals are excerpted in 8- and 10-minute segments, respectively. The main feature offers options to jump to alternate angles, brief bonus segments on such players as Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, and career statistics. Other features include year-by-year NBA Finals results as well as career regular-season, All-Star, and playoff statistics of Bill Russell, Willis Reed, John Havlicek, Bill Cowens, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, and Michael Jordan.