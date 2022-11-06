Not Available

Greece: Journeys to the Gods

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Documentary - After having venerated the pagan gods of Antiquity, two thousand years ago Greece chose to convert to Christianity. From that time forward monks undertook the construction of imposing monasteries hidden away in unusual spots like the edges of cliffs, volcanic islands, or inaccessible rocky summits. Travelers who choose to visit Mount Athos, the Meteoras or the Island of Patmos will not only live through a memorable mystical experience, but will dive head first into an unforgettable odyssey, leading to the heart of the Byzantine Empire.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images