Greece: Journeys to the Gods

Documentary - After having venerated the pagan gods of Antiquity, two thousand years ago Greece chose to convert to Christianity. From that time forward monks undertook the construction of imposing monasteries hidden away in unusual spots like the edges of cliffs, volcanic islands, or inaccessible rocky summits. Travelers who choose to visit Mount Athos, the Meteoras or the Island of Patmos will not only live through a memorable mystical experience, but will dive head first into an unforgettable odyssey, leading to the heart of the Byzantine Empire.