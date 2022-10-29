Not Available

Vezzoli’s work GREED, A New Fragrance by Francesco Vezzoli (2009) replicates the strategy and aesthetics of a commercial perfume launch. Greed’s label features Vezzoli in drag, photographed by Francesco Scavullo. The bottle of perfume is accompanied by a 60-second commercial for the perfume, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roman Polanski and starring Oscar-nominated actors Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams, as well as a new series of needlework portraits of leading female figures in art history, including Tamara de Lempicka, Eva Hesse, Leonor Fini – as immortalized endorsements of Vezzoli’s fragrance. The 60-second commercial, GREED, A New Fragrance by Francesco Vezzoli (2009) is a generous proposed gift of the artist to MOCA.