Greedy Gabby Gator

Not Available

Gabby Gator tries to cook Woody for dinner, but he instead finds himself the pursued when an unfriendly cousin, a crocodile, decides that an alligator would be a tasty dish. Gabby's radar spies Woody heading toward the Okedokee Swamp, so he snares Woody in a set and tries to make Woody think that he's arrived at Gabby's Health Resort. Woody soon finds that he's destined to be the main ingredient in a Woodpecker stew. He managed to escape from Gabby with the help of the crocodile, who occupies Gabby with his own chase.