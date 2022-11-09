Not Available

A fascinating and shocking expose in to one of the world’s most prominent and global issues, GREEDY LYING BASTARDS is a damning investigation into the influence, deceit and corruption defining the fossil fuel industry. As the evidence of our changing climate mounts and the scientific consensus proves a human causation, there continues to be no political action to thwart the warming of our planet. Combining in-depth interviews with archival footage, GREEDY LYING BASTARDS investigates the reason behind stalled efforts to tackle climate change despite consensus in the scientific community that it is not only a very serious reality but also a growing problem that is placing us on the brink of disaster.