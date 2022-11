Not Available

Janie's new job at the company where her girlfriend Sally works takes a turn for the worse when she accidentally accesses secret information in the company's computer. Worse yet…the entry gets discovered by the people who stand to lose the most. Lured to one of their “safe” houses where they already hold a man's wife and his mistress for ransom, she is interrogated to the limits. They have to determine how she knew about The Greek File…if she is a spy…or what!