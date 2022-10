Not Available

Just as doctors, lawyers and others strive to reach the top of their professions, Greek Pete (Peter Pittaros) longs to reach the pinnacle of his. The only difference is that he's a rent boy, and the recognition he seeks is a nod from the World Escort Awards. Sexually explicit and emotionally honest, Greek Pete provides a rare glimpse of life as a sex worker, focusing on the business details and intellectual realities of being a male escort.