Greeku Veerudu

Chandu (Nagarjuna) is a very selfish, self made and cut throat businessman in New York who runs a successful Event Organizing Agency and is aided by his uncle Sundar (M. S. Narayana), friends Bharath (Bharath Reddy) and Maya (Meera Chopra). Chandu never believes in relationships and family bonding citing them as a mess to discard. He is always involved in romantic activities with many girls sans commitment. Maya loves Chandu but as fate would have it, She marries Kamaraju (Brahmanandam), an aged yet wealthy doctor to rob his wealth. On the advice of Chandu, she applies for divorce and gets the money from him.