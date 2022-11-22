Green As Well As Blue As Well As Red

Not Available

A table is set with two red books placed at diagonal corners and a stack of three poker chips placed in the center. Two women enter, sit, and begin to play with the books and poker chips. Different soundtracks converge; the dialogue begins to sound like an interrogation as one character asks, “What is the structural definition of logical positivism? Lawrence Weiner, what is the structural form as in the manner and use of your language? Does it not have a direct relation to logical positivism?”