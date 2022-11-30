GREEN BLACKBERRIES

Not Available

In a small tribal village in India’s North Eastern Region lives a young schoolgirl—the academically gifted Nishu. Her school consists of one room, housing children from kindergarten to sixth grade. On the day of her final exam, Nishu sets off from home as usual with her elder sister, crossing a river by motorboat. But suddenly disaster strikes. The boat stalls, stuck against a jutting rock. Will Nishu make it to school on time? If not, what will become of her dream of moving with her sister to the city?