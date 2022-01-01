Green Card

Urban horticulturalist Brontë Mitchell has her eye on a gorgeous apartment, but the building's board will rent it only to a married couple. Georges Fauré, a waiter from France whose visa is expiring, needs to marry an American woman to stay in the country. Their marriage of convenience turns into a burden when they must live together to allay the suspicions of the immigration service, as the polar opposites grate on each other's nerves.
|Andie MacDowell
|Brontë Mitchell Faure
|Bebe Neuwirth
|Lauren Adler
|Gregg Edelman
|Phil
|Robert Prosky
|Brontë's Lawyer
|Jessie Keosian
|Mrs. Bird
|Ethan Phillips
|Mr. Gorsky
