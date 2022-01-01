1990

Green Card

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 1990

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Urban horticulturalist Brontë Mitchell has her eye on a gorgeous apartment, but the building's board will rent it only to a married couple. Georges Fauré, a waiter from France whose visa is expiring, needs to marry an American woman to stay in the country. Their marriage of convenience turns into a burden when they must live together to allay the suspicions of the immigration service, as the polar opposites grate on each other's nerves.

Cast

Andie MacDowellBrontë Mitchell Faure
Bebe NeuwirthLauren Adler
Gregg EdelmanPhil
Robert ProskyBrontë's Lawyer
Jessie KeosianMrs. Bird
Ethan PhillipsMr. Gorsky

Images