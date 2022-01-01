Green Day: International Supervideos!

Not Available

International Supervideos! is a name of a DVD by Green Day, a companion to the International Superhits! greatest hits album. The DVD was released on November 13, 2001. It is a collection of all the band's music videos from 1994 to 2001, excluding the music videos to "Welcome to Paradise", "Maria", and "Poprocks & Coke". The music video to "Macy's Day Parade" is not included in this compilation, as it was produced shortly after the production of International Supervideos! in promotion for Superhits!.