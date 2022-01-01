Green Day: International Supervideos!

International Supervideos! is a name of a DVD by Green Day, a companion to the International Superhits! greatest hits album. The DVD was released on November 13, 2001. It is a collection of all the band's music videos from 1994 to 2001, excluding the music videos to "Welcome to Paradise", "Maria", and "Poprocks & Coke". The music video to "Macy's Day Parade" is not included in this compilation, as it was produced shortly after the production of International Supervideos! in promotion for Superhits!.
View Full Cast >