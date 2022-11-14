Green Day Reading Festival 2013

Not Available

0:03:58 99 Revolutions 0:08:31 Know Your Enemy 0:13:18 Stay The Night 0:19:39 Stop When The Red Light Flash 0:24:14 Letterbomb 0:30:44 Holiday 0:35:37 Boulevard Of Broken Dreams 0:41:23 Let Yourself Go 0:45:08 Wake Me Up When September Ends 0:50:47 Burnout 0:53:00 Having A Blast 0:55:44 Chump 0:58:19 Longview 1:02:45 Welcome To Paradise 1:06:26 Pulling Teeth 1:09:44 Basket Case 1:12:40 She 1:15:13 Sassafras Roots 1:18:02 Highway To Hell 1:18:54 When I Come Around 1:21:58 Coming Clean 1:23:27 Emenius Sleepus 1:25:55 In The End 1:27:44 F.O.D. 1:34:05 St. Jimmy 1:37:45 Waiting 1:41:48 Minority 1:51:44 American Idiot 1:56:26 Jesus Of Suburbia 2:06:40 Brutal Love 2:13:08 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)