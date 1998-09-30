Green Fish

1998

Mak Dong has just been released from the army and is on his way home, when he helps out a woman on the train. A couple of guys are hassling her, and he steps in gets his ass kicked and gets booted off the train. She calls him, because she collected his luggage and they agree to meet. It turns out she is a mobster's girlfriend and she gets him a job with the gang. Meanwhile his real family consists of 3 brothers, one is a wife beating detective, the second is severely handicapped and happy while the third sells eggs. He is still getting his ass kicked on a regular basis but the mob boss Bae Tse-Yong, takes him into the family and allows his to call him "Big Brother". Apparently this is a big thing among Korean mobsters. Now he's got two families and can't seem to handle either of them but one of them is going to be the death of him.