About Green Flutes, a republican flute band in Govan, Glasgow. Unemployed members of the band outline the creative and political reasons for joining the band and women in Govan talk about the changing attitudes towards their traditional roles. A journey by the band to Northern Ireland places their music within a longstanding cultural tradition in republican history and also highlights parallels between the conditions of life for the working class in Belfast and Glasgow. Made with the collabaration of the James Connolly Flute Band, Joi Leatherbarrow and Keith Lucas.