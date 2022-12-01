Green Gold?

Not Available

As the global demand for the super food avocados has soared, Chile has become the world’s third largest exporter of avocados. But the community of Petorca, Chile, says that the drought, and the insatiable appetite for avocado, has brought desperate water shortages and penury. Allegations of water theft, of exploitation, and of death threats against those who speak out - including the award-winning water activist Rodrigo Mundaca -are rife. The film examines the key issue of privatised water rights in Chile, as well as investigating sustainable mass avocado production.