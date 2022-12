Not Available

An eros work that depicts behind the scenes of the sex industry in a pink salon only for widow. Setsuko, whose husband died six months ago, works at a pink salon while raising her elementary school son, Kazuo. There is also a widow salon, where there are veteran Fumiko, widow Sayuri, and Fujiko who is not close to each other. One day, when the teacher visited Setsuko's house on a home visit of Kazuo, a customer named Shuji came to her shop..