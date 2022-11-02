Not Available

Green Mind, Metal Bats

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film follows Nanba, a shunned outcast who doesn’t have a girlfriend, any money or prospects, a turnaround from his glory days in high school when he played on the baseball team; his former teammate Ishioka, who is now a policeman because of an elbow injury; and baseball fanatic Eiko, a hopeless alcoholic who spends more of her time drunk than sober. The three share an intense love of baseball — and their destinies are forever intertwined.

    Cast

    		Masanobu Ando
    		Pistol Takehara
    		Noriko Eguchi
    		Megumi Sato
    		Susumu Terajima

    View Full Cast >

    Images