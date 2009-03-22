Green Street Hooligans 2

When the top players of the Green Street Elite are imprisoned following a deadly battle with their archenemies Millwall every day becomes a fight for survival. On the inside, rival firms and prison guards will stop at nothing to make their lives a living hell, leaving the lads with no choice but to stand their ground and fight. Find out what happens when the two most fearsome and notorious firms
|Graham McTavish
|Big Marc Turner
|Treva Etienne
|Arthur Mason
|Luke Massy
|Keith Morrison
|Marina Sirtis
|Veronica Mavis
|Timothy V. Murphy
|Max
|Deobia Oparei
|Derrick Jackson
