2009

Green Street Hooligans 2

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 22nd, 2009

Studio

OddLot Entertainment

When the top players of the Green Street Elite are imprisoned following a deadly battle with their archenemies Millwall every day becomes a fight for survival. On the inside, rival firms and prison guards will stop at nothing to make their lives a living hell, leaving the lads with no choice but to stand their ground and fight. Find out what happens when the two most fearsome and notorious firms

Cast

Graham McTavishBig Marc Turner
Treva EtienneArthur Mason
Luke MassyKeith Morrison
Marina SirtisVeronica Mavis
Timothy V. MurphyMax
Deobia OpareiDerrick Jackson

View Full Cast >

Images