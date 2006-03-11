2006

Green Street Hooligans

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

March 11th, 2006

Studio

OddLot Entertainment

After being wrongfully expelled from Harvard University, American Matt Buckner flees to his sister's home in England. Once there, he is befriended by her charming and dangerous brother-in-law, Pete Dunham, and introduced to the underworld of British football hooliganism. Matt learns to stand his ground through a friendship that develops against the backdrop of this secret and often violent world. 'Green Street Hooligans' is a story of loyalty, trust and the sometimes brutal consequences of living close to the edge.

Cast

Claire ForlaniShannon Dunham
Charlie HunnamPete Dunham
Ross McCallDave Bjorno
Leo GregoryBovver
Marc WarrenSteve Dunham
Rafe SpallSwill

