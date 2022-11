Not Available

Maverick British director Peter Greenaway launched his career capitalizing on off-the-wall, intricate themes and stylistic panache. This compilation of shorts is a superb introduction to the auteur's singular talent. Films include Intervals (1969), H Is for House (1973), Windows (1975), Water Wrackets (1975), Dear Phone (1977) and A Walk Through H (1978) -- all beloved by his loyal art-house followers.