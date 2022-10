Not Available

The film follows the life of Poitier Dunning (Koran Dunbar), an African American and single father who raises his only child in a predominantly White community. To add to the intrigue, Dunning's son (impressively portrayed by Dunbar's real-life son, Auriello Dunbar)is obviously of mixed origin among a culture of White folks who have very little contact with Blacks or anyone else with skin unlike their own.