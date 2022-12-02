Greener Pastures

Not Available

Dov (75) a widower, lives in a nursing home where he feels like he’s in jail. He dreams of buying back his old house and returning live there, but he has has no money since losing his his pension and he blames the State. When he realizes that everyone in the nursing home consumes state-sponsored medical cannabis, he finds his way out. Not by smoking, but by selling cannabis, which he gets from the other tenants. When love, police, and the local mafia enter the picture, Dov finds himself at a crossroads where he has to decide whether he would be willing to risk everything for what really matters to him.