Two small-time Canadian comics set their sights on Toronto with a plan to become the next big stand-up sensation, only to find out just how far one can fall when the bottom of the barrel drops out. When it came to comedy, few could keep the residents of Aylmer, Quebec laughing quite as hard as popular local comedy duo Greg and Gentillon. Despite their localized success, however, Gentillon is convinced that the pair could achieve even greater fame if they could only reach a wider audience. Unfortunately for Greg and Gentillon the laughs just don't flow as freely in Toronto as they do in Aylmer, and now as they trudge from hostel to hostel under the care of their decidedly shifty manager, these two would-be superstars are about to find out that it takes more than broken English, bad suits, and flimsy gags to reach the top.