Greg Behrendt is That Guy from That Thing

Greg Behrendt is a standup comic first and foremost. His comedy resume features HBO's Mantastic, Comedy Central Presents and last year's Uncool, seen exclusively on Comedy Central, as well as many appearances on late night shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. While not by his admission a relationship expert, the former consultant for Sex and the City is also the co-author of He's Just Not That Into You (the film version featured an all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore) and It's Called a Breakup Because It Is Broken. His new show Greg Behrendt's Wake Up Call on the Soap Channel begins airing January 2009! His goals include knocking the laughter snot out of you while also loving you!