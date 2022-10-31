Greg Davies Live: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog

Not Available

You’ll already know Greg Davies as the psychotic Head of Sixth Form, Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners (Ch4) and as the most out-of-shape member of We are Klang (BBC3). His hotly anticipated debut stand-up show was a critically lauded sell-out smash hit at the 2010 Edinburgh festival, picking up a prestigious nomination for the Fosters Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier). Following a sell-out autumn tour and a spring 2011 extension added due to popular demand, now’s your chance to see this incredible stand-up show, live on DVD. It promises to address every single issue important to the human race. But it lies - it won’t address any. Buy it though, it’ll be funny. ***** Mail on Sunday ***** The Independent ***** Sunday Telegraph ***** Chortle ***** Time Out