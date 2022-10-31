Not Available

Greg Davies Live: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Pictures UK

You’ll already know Greg Davies as the psychotic Head of Sixth Form, Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners (Ch4) and as the most out-of-shape member of We are Klang (BBC3). His hotly anticipated debut stand-up show was a critically lauded sell-out smash hit at the 2010 Edinburgh festival, picking up a prestigious nomination for the Fosters Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier). Following a sell-out autumn tour and a spring 2011 extension added due to popular demand, now’s your chance to see this incredible stand-up show, live on DVD. It promises to address every single issue important to the human race. But it lies - it won’t address any. Buy it though, it’ll be funny. ***** Mail on Sunday ***** The Independent ***** Sunday Telegraph ***** Chortle ***** Time Out

Cast

Greg DaviesHimself

View Full Cast >

Images