Progressive rock pioneer Greg Lake -- founder of the British group Emerson, Lake and Palmer -- performs 14 songs in this 2005 concert recorded during his European tour. Lake stirs up memories with classics such as "21st Century Schizoid Man," "Touch and Go," "In the Court of the Crimson King" and "Lucky Man." Backing up Lake are keyboardist David Arch, drummer Brett Morgan, bassist Trevor Barry and guitarist Florian Opahle.