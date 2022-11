Not Available

Gregg Allman came to prominence with his brother Duane as The Allman Brothers Band in the early 1970s. As lead singer and keyboard player, Gregg was a vital part of the band's huge success. I'm No Angel features a full length concert from Gregg Allman and his solo band in Nashville in November 1988. Among the songs featured are Billboard chart hit single "I'm No Angel" and a version of Blind Willie McTell's "Statesboro Blues."