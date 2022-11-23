Gregorian - LIVE! Masters Of Chant - Final Chapter Tour

Not Available

For the time being, the unique interpretations of iconic pop and rock singing in cowl can now be seen and heard as an impressive live documentary. The breathtaking live production, spiked with a great light and laser show, pyro effects and imposing choreographies is once again an overwhelming live experience with the powerful voices of the classically trained singers under the co-operation of Amelia Brightman and Countertenor Narcis. This spectacular live document in picture and sound forms the crowning conclusion of the "Masters of Chant" series and leaves the audience full 29 hits from over 15 years of Gregorian.