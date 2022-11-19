Not Available

Gregorian is a German band, headed by Frank Peterson, which performs Gregorian chant-inspired versions of modern pop and rock songs. The band features both vocal harmony and instrumental accompaniment. Gregorian - Masters Of Chant In Santiago de Compostela (2001): 01. I still haven't found what I'm looking for 02. Brothers in arms 03. Tears in heaven 04. Losing my religion 05. When a man loves a woman 06. Still I'm sad 07. Vienna 08. Nothing else matters 09. The sound of silence 10.Sebastian