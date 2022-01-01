1993

TV movie based on the the story of the kid who divorced his parents. Gregory has lived a rough life. His father abuses him and his two brothers. The boys are placed with the mother. Gregory is placed in a boys ranch after his mother can't take care of him and his two brothers. While at the ranch a lawyer visiting the facility meets him. He and his wife decide to adopt him and make him a part of the family. But Gregory can't be adopted until his biological parents lose custody. He divorces his parents from their rights to him.