1993

Gregory K

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    February 7th, 1993

    Studio

    Not Available

    TV movie based on the the story of the kid who divorced his parents. Gregory has lived a rough life. His father abuses him and his two brothers. The boys are placed with the mother. Gregory is placed in a boys ranch after his mother can't take care of him and his two brothers. While at the ranch a lawyer visiting the facility meets him. He and his wife decide to adopt him and make him a part of the family. But Gregory can't be adopted until his biological parents lose custody. He divorces his parents from their rights to him.

    Cast

    		Bill SmitrovichGeorge Russ
    		Kathleen YorkRachel Kingsley
    		Robert JoyRalph Kingsley
    		Kristin GriffithElizabeth Russ
    		Geoffrey BowesJordan McLean
    		Janet BaileyJane Carey

    Images