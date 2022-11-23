Gregory Porter - Live in Berlin

Not Available

Grammy Award winning Gregory Porter performed to a raptorous sold out Berlin Philharmonie. This stunning modern classical venue was the perfect place to capture Gregory' mellifluous Baritone, along with his longtime Band of remarkable players. Soaring vocals followed by virtuoso solos covered all his best songs of Holding On, Hey Laura, 1960 What?, and the superbly haunting Take Me to all the Alley, all his finest songs and many from his latest work Take Me to the Alley. His warm interaction with audience combined with his compelling blend of Jazz and Soul make this a concert performance of his career.