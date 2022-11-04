Gregory's Girl

In his Scottish New Town home, gangling Gregory and his schoolfriends are starting to find out about girls. He fancies Dorothy, not least because she has got into the football team - and is a better player than him. He finally asks her out, but it is obviously the females in control of matters here, and that very much includes Gregory's younger sister.
|Dee Hepburn
|Dorothy
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Dorothy
|Jake D'Arcy
|Phil Menzies
|Clare Grogan
|Susan
|Robert Buchanan
|Andy
|Billy Greenlees
|Steve (as William Greenlees)
View Full Cast >