1982

Gregory's Girl

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 1982

Studio

Lake Films

In his Scottish New Town home, gangling Gregory and his schoolfriends are starting to find out about girls. He fancies Dorothy, not least because she has got into the football team - and is a better player than him. He finally asks her out, but it is obviously the females in control of matters here, and that very much includes Gregory's younger sister.

Cast

Dee HepburnDorothy
Gabrielle ScollayDorothy
Jake D'ArcyPhil Menzies
Clare GroganSusan
Robert BuchananAndy
Billy GreenleesSteve (as William Greenlees)

View Full Cast >

Images