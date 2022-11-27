Greklandsresan

Not Available

18 seniors living in retirement homes get the chance to go on a holiday to Greece. In addition to old age, many suffer from diseases such as dementia, cancer and permanent lung disease, but with the help of their companions and Dimitrios "Tackis" Sahpekidis, they get to realize their dreams. In Greece, they are allowed to eat melon on the beach, dance the zorba, drink retzina on the balcony until late at night and swim in the Mediterranean. The motto is that there are no obstacles and that life should be lived all out, until the end.