Pedro a 70-year-old homosexual nurse, fervent fan of Greta Garbo, decides to help Jean, a young man who has just been hospitalized and handcuffed for committing a crime. He hides him in his own house until he recovers and in this period, they engage affectively and sexually. This relationship will be essential for Pedro, but it also causes startling changes in himself and in the way he deals with loneliness.