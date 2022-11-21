Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future

Not Available

From extreme weather to complete environmental destruction, the impacts of climate change can no longer be ignored as day by day our world ticks closer to oblivion. Despite the actions of world leaders the planet is slowly dying and time is running out. When all hope is lost an unlikely voice of emerges from the darkness– Greta Thunberg. This is the incredible true story of how the actions of one Swedish teenager went on to inspire a global movement that has pushed the fight for real action against climate change further than ever before. No one is too small to make a difference and never before has that been clearer.