Gretel, a Wisconsin film shot in and around the hills of Wisconsin's Driftless Region, is a dark fable of survival and madness. Produced by Editor Anthony Wood and Tom Muschitz, "Gretel" uses elements of "Hansel and Gretel" to tell an eerie psychological tale, as two young children struggle to make their way out of a vast and threatening wilderness. The film features Sean McKenna, Edy Cullen, Tom Lodewyck, Karim Patterson, Nikki Farce and Tom Crawford, and stars Maya and Thomas E. Muschitz, and features a great lineup of music from Wisconsin artists.