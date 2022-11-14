Not Available

Pertti Ylermi Lindgren (b. 1936) was engaged to 76 women, married none, but took the money of all. Lindgren is the real thing, as far as swindlers go. Peter von Bagh asked him to play himself in a film that would reconstruct some of his greatest moments, i.e. the most flamboyant «stunts» – and he agreed! So, marvel at Lindgren playing Lindgren, and study, on the film's second narrative string, how he's trying to get by, dancing and being charming through the summer of 1970, in dance-halls and pavilions.