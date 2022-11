Not Available

Grey is an office worker with a bit of a shopping addiction. One day, just after being fired, she comes across a gorgeous pair of shoes that she couldn‘t possibly afford. Before she fully understood what she was doing, she‘s stolen the shoes, and in a desperate bid to escape, she climbs into a truck. As fate would have it, the truck is also a stolen good, and the person who stole it is none other than the person currently driving it, small-time crook Shrek.