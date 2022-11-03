1961

Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog

  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

July 16th, 1961

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

In Scotland 1865, An old shepherd and his little Skye terrier go to Edinburgh. But when the shepherd dies of pneumonia, the dog remains faithful to his master, refuses to be adopted by anyone, and takes to sleeping on his master's grave in the Greyfriars kirkyard, despite a caretaker with a "no dogs" rule. And when Bobby is taken up for being unlicensed, it's up to the children of Edinburgh and the Lord Provost to decide what's to be done.

Cast

Donald CrispJames Brown
Laurence NaismithMr. Traill
Alex MackenzieOld Jock
Duncan MacraeSgt. Davie Maclean
Andrew CruickshankLord Provost
Gordon JacksonFarmer

