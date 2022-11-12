Not Available

Retired sherriff, judge, coroner and con-man team up to solve crimes. Pilot. From http://www.cannell.com/tv-show-detail/18/greyhounds.html GREYHOUNDS is an action drama starring Dennis Weaver, Robert Guillaume, James Coburn and Pat Morita about three retired lawmen and a "reformed" conman lured back into crimefighting as special consultants to a young Assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego. Weaver is Chance Wayne, a widowed ex-sheriff; Guillaume is former Judge Robert "Maximum Bob" Smith; Morita plays ex-police psychiatrist Akira "Moch" Mochizuki; Coburn is con artist John Duffy, just released from prison and not so anxious to go straight. "JoJo" Gonzales, played by Roxann Biggs, is the female U.S. Attorney who recruits them for her staff.