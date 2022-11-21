Not Available

Grindcore: 85 Minutes of Brutal Heavy Metal

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Performances are bookended by interviews by the respective bands and Earache's Digby Pearson. 01. Napalm Death - If The Truth Be Known/Suffer The Children 02. Morbid Angel - Immortal Rites 03. Nocturnus - Lake of Fire 04. Paradise Lost - Dead Emotion 05. Prophecy of Doom - Rage Against Time 06. Godflesh - Christ Bait Rising 07. Cerebral Fix - Unity For Who/Enter The Turmoil 08. Sonic Violence - Manic 09. Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph 10. Vengeance Rising - Before The Time 11. Entombed - Left Hand Path 12. Carcass - Reek of Putrefaction

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images