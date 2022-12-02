Not Available

Following the successful and critically acclaimed release of "Grindhouse Trailer Classics", Nucleus Films has managed to unearth a much-welcomed second batch of the craziest examples of cinematic sex, gore and violence ever to spill on to the screen. So prepare yourself for another two-hour trip back to the "gory" days of cult and exploitation cinema with GRINDHOUSE TRAILER CLASSICS 2, another crazy compilation of audacious theatrical promos for some of the most bizarre examples of the sleazy cinematic sub-genre known as "grindhouse".