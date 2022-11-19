Not Available

Rebecca Gonzalez is a management executive with a financial institution in Bogotá, Colombia. She is very attractive, sexy, highly educated, and self-motivated young woman in her late twenties. Matt Goldman is in his mid thirties; a handsome, hardworking account executive with an advertising/production agency based in Miami, Florida. Though he is well liked by all his colleagues and friends, he feels that something is missing from his life. In this movie full of laughter, twists and turns, Rebecca meets her match in the form of Matt. Against all odds they tie the knot. Their friends call it "Gringo Wedding".