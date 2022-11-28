Gripped: Climbing the Killer Pillar

Not Available

Gripped is a feature length rock-climbing survival epic that takes place on the side of a thousand foot cliff in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Gripped tells the story of Rose, a gym climber from Los Angeles on her first outdoor climb. While bouldering with her friend Jade, Rose falls for Bret, an experienced outdoorsman. She talks him into taking her - against his better judgment - on a famous, advanced rock-climbing route called "Killer Pillar." Disaster strikes when Bret falls and suffers a serious head injury and torn shoulder. With no way to go but up, Rose has to lead the climb to the summit. When night falls they still have a long way to go and are forced to bivouac on a cliffside ledge. The next day, as a storm approaches, Bret drifts in and out of consciousness. It's up to Rose to save them both.